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Home Dredging Today Oil spill in Deurganckdock, Jan De Nul deploys sweep dredging vessel Pieter Coecke

Oil spill in Deurganckdock, Jan De Nul deploys sweep dredging vessel Pieter Coecke

Dredging
April 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The sweep dredging vessel Pieter Coecke sprang into action last week, after an oil spill occurred in the Deurganckdock, Belgium, where a ship’s hull was damaged during bunkering operations.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

According to Jan De Nul, their vessel was deployed immediately and has been working around the clock to contain and clean up the pollution, helping ensure that shipping traffic can return to normal as swiftly as possible.

Designed for both dredging and oil spill response, the Pieter Coecke operates full time on the Scheldt to keep the port and surrounding waterways clean.

New engines

At the end of 2024, this oil spill and sweep dredging vessel underwent maintenance at Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen, where it was fitted with new engines.

These engines feature ULEv technology (short for Ultra-Low Emission vessel).

Damen said that this technology reduces vessel emissions by 85 to 95% for nitrogen oxides and by 95 to 98% for particulate matter. As a result, the Pieter Coecke now meets the stringent EU Stage V emission standards.

Compliance with the EU Stage V emission standard was a key requirement for the Flemish Government to extend the contract awarded to Jan De Nul in 2023.

The Pieter Coecke’s contract runs for three years but can be extended once, provided the vessel meets at least the EU Stage V standard by the third calendar year. The deadline for this was June 30, 2025, but it has now already been met.

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