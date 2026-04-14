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Portimao dredging completes ahead of schedule

Dredging
April 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Administração dos Portos de Sines e do Algarve (APS) said that the maintenance dredging operations at the Port of Portimão are now complete.

photo courtesy of APS

The works, which began on February 28, were initially expected to run until the end of June but were finalized earlier this month. According to APS, two large-capacity dredging vessels were deployed for this project.

Following completion, the depth of the water has been restored to around -8 metres below hydrographic zero in both the access channel and turning basin, ensuring safer manoeuvring conditions for vessels entering and leaving the port.

The intervention was carried out by APS after sediment build-up had reduced depth levels, creating limitations for ships measuring up to 220 meters in length.

Also, these works are part of the national ‘Portos 5+’ Strategy, which sets out plans to grow the cruise sector by around 30%.

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