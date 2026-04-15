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Cooper Tacia acquires Atlantis Marine Contractors

Dredging
April 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Cooper Tacia General Contracting Company has expanded its construction capabilities with the acquisition of Atlantis Marine Contractors, a project management consulting firm specializing in marine, environmental and civil construction.

photo courtesy of coopertacia.com

Adding Atlantis Marine to our team allows us to take on projects that require specialized marine construction, from diver-led inspection and hydroelectric dam modifications to marine-based steel fabrication and environmental remediation,” said John Cooper, CEO.

The move establishes Cooper Tacia’s new Civil & Marine Division, led by Atlantis Marine founder Luis Bellón.

The new division will focus on municipal water infrastructure and marine construction projects. Through this program, Cooper Tacia will expand its ability to deliver projects that modernize and strengthen the region’s water and wastewater treatment infrastructure including plant modifications, expansions, new construction, and related civil utility work.

Also, the division will support coastal infrastructure initiatives including seawalls, piers, channel dredging, beach restoration, and marina construction.

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