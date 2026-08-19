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Georgetown Harbor maintenance dredging wraps up

Business development
August 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Georgetown Harbor maintenance dredging project is officially complete.

photo courtesy of USACE

After a 2-month, $3.5 million operation, we’ve restored safe and reliable channel depths in Georgetown’s vital federal navigation channels. Our contractor, Southern Dredging, removed over 561,000 cubic yards of sand and silt,” USACE said.

This project successfully clears critical navigation hazards, ensuring safe passage for both commercial and recreational boaters.

Also, it marks the first major dredging in the inner harbor since 2008 and is a huge step forward for the region’s economic prosperity and the Georgetown Port Master Plan, USACE concluded.

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