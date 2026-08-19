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Home Dredging Today Work on East Delacroix marsh creation in full swing

Work on East Delacroix marsh creation in full swing

Breakwater Repair
August 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) said that work is getting underway on the East Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing Project.

photo courtesy of CPRA

Hurricanes Katrina and Rita caused significant wetland loss in the area, leaving Delacroix more exposed to flooding from the east. This project will restore those lost wetlands while helping provide additional protection for the community, CPRA said.

Construction is beginning with approximately 15,000 linear feet of terraces, and 4,260 linear feet of a sediment retention terrace that will help reduce wave action, protect the surrounding marsh, and help shield residents from storm surge.

Once the terraces are complete, containment dikes will be built, and sediment dredged from Lake Lery will be used to rebuild nearly 400 acres of wetland, creating valuable habitat for fish and wildlife.

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