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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Another Jan De Nul’s dredger arrives for Anaklia project

BREAKING NEWS: Another Jan De Nul’s dredger arrives for Anaklia project

Breakwater Repair
August 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Tristão da Cunha kicked off the dredging operations at Georgia’s Anaklia Deep Sea Port Project last week. Another Jan De Nul’s giant TSHD Al-Idrisi will arrive in the area by the end of August.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

Operating together, the two vessels will perform the dredging of the entrance and turning channels. Under the project specifications, the port’s target depth will reach approximately 17,5 meters, while the length of the breakwater will be 1376 meters.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, these parameters will ensure the safe handling of large-capacity container ships operating in the Black Sea, including Panamax and Post-Panamax class vessels.

Also, the breakwater is set to create a protected water basin and enable the development of up to 700 meters of deep-water container berths, as well as up to 600 meters of jetty-type berths for dry and bulk cargo.

photo courtesy of economy.ge

The port is being developed under a landlord model – the state builds and retains ownership of the core port infrastructure, while private partners will develop and operate the respective terminals.

This model guarantees phased development matching cargo growth, fosters a competitive environment for international operators, and reinforces Anaklia’s potential to become a key maritime gateway along the Middle Corridor, the Ministry concluded.

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