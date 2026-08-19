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Home Dredging Today TasPorts completes seabed levelling at Port of Burnie

TasPorts completes seabed levelling at Port of Burnie

Business development
August 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

TasPorts has completed its seabed levelling maintenance program at the Port of Burnie.

photo courtesy of TasPorts

The main goal of the work was supporting safe navigation, efficient operations and continued operational continuity for customers and port users, TasPorts said.

The 13-day program was undertaken by seabed levelling tug Molly Grace, operated by Polaris Marine, and was completed with no disruption to vessel movements, customers or port users.

Under the project, more than 3,500 cubic meters of naturally accumulated sand and sediment were redistributed across key operational areas, helping restore a flatter seabed profile, maintain safe navigational depths and support the reliability and resilience of port operations.

A port-wide hydrographic survey has since confirmed the success of the works with improvements gained across most of the areas worked, TasPorts concluded.

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