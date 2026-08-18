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USACE completes $72M Grand Strand renourishment project

Business development
August 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Charleston District has officially completed its $72 million Grand Strand renourishment project, and all beaches are fully reopened.

Photo by Dylan Burnell, USACE

As of this weekend, we have completed this vital coastal storm risk management project, placing over 1.5 million cubic yards of sand across our coastline to widen our shorelines and reinforce our defenses,” USACE said.

Over the course of the project, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) crews placed more than 1.55 million cubic yards of sand across nearly 28 miles of coastline:

  • North Myrtle Beach: Nearly 675,000 cubic yards across 8.29 miles (Completed January 31),
  • Myrtle Beach: 275,000 cubic yards across 11.94 miles (Completed July 3),
  • Surfside Beach & Garden City: Over 600,000 cubic yards along 7.7 miles (Completed August 15).

The project was determined to be an “emergency renourishment,” and was fully funded by USACE.

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