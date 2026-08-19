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Port of Garibaldi dredging begins

Business development
August 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging of the federal navigation channel near the Port of Garibaldi is scheduled to begin tomorrow, August 20, and continue into early November.

photo courtesy of portofcoosbay.com

According to the Port of Garibaldi’s dredging notice, the dredging operations will generally take place during the larger ebb tide each day.

Boaters are asked to use caution when transiting the area and be aware of the dredge, floating pipeline, anchors and other equipment in and near the navigation channel,” the Port said.

Also, the Port of Garibaldi said that they will begin dredging work within the boat basin after September 15. Dredging in this area last occurred in 2017.

Work will be completed using the state-owned dredging barge, which is currently housed at and operated by the Port of Coos Bay.

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