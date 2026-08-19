Back to overview
Home Dredging Today President Marcos: Dredging operations to continue in Metro Manila

President Marcos: Dredging operations to continue in Metro Manila

Dredging
August 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. today highlighted the flood-mitigation measures being implemented by his administration, saying that improvements in drainage, pumping stations, and dredging have helped reduce flooding in parts of Metro Manila despite the heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

photo courtesy of pia.gov.ph

In his statement after a situation briefing at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Communications and Command Center in Pasig City, the President said that several areas that previously experienced severe flooding were now seeing lower water levels and faster water recession.

Dredging operations and pumping activities will continue, the president added, although some pumping stations have temporarily stopped because there is no longer sufficient floodwater to pump out.

According to Marcos, the government is also pursuing longer-term measures to increase the country’s capacity to store excess rainwater instead of allowing it to immediately flow into the sea.

The proposed system would involve excavating beneath existing open spaces and facilities, including football fields and other campuses, and restoring the surface after construction.

Related News