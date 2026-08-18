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Home Dredging Today C&C Marine: Work on new cutter suction dredger nears end

C&C Marine: Work on new cutter suction dredger nears end

Business development
August 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

C&C Marine is nearing completion of a 30-inch cutter suction dredger (CSD), engineered for large-scale dredging projects.

photo courtesy of C&C Marine

The non-self-propelled dredger measures approximately 360 feet in overall length and 56 feet in breadth and is designed to dredge at depths ranging from approximately 10 feet to 82 feet.

The CSD is designed to excavate compacted sand and other soils using a rotating cutterhead and to transport the resulting slurry through a 30-inch pipeline.

According to C&C Marine, its dredging systems include an underwater dredge pump, an inboard dredge pump, a spud-carriage system and anchor booms that allow the vessel to reposition without outside assistance.

Founded in 1997, C&C Marine and Repair is located on 100+ acre shipyard along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

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