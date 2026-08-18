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Home Dredging Today AYK Energy, Gebhard Electro team up on new Damen TSHD project

AYK Energy, Gebhard Electro team up on new Damen TSHD project

Business development
August 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

AYK Energy and Gebhard Electro are strengthening their collaboration by striking a new deal to electrify two workboats.

photo courtesy of AYK

The first project is the construction of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD1000) at Damen Shipyards in the Netherlands for UK Dredging, part of Associated British Ports.

The vessel combines diesel-electric propulsion with an integrated Energy Storage System (ESS). AYK will supply a 318kWh liquid-cooled Polaris battery system for the new dredger while Gebhard Electro is responsible for the electrical installation and system integration.

According to AYK, it will be one of the first liquid cooled Polaris batteries that AYK has installed following DNV type approval – reinforcing its compliance with stringent maritime safety and performance standards.

The second project involves the conversion of the Port of Rotterdam’s patrol vessel RPA 8 from hybrid to fully electric propulsion. AYK Energy will provide the 1640kWh PiscesA+ battery system with Gebhard Electro responsible for integrating the electrical energy solution for the retrofit. 

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