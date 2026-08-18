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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Costa Atlántica, WID Maas busy in Portugal

PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Costa Atlántica, WID Maas busy in Portugal

Business development
August 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dravo S.A. is currently carrying out the maintenance dredging works at the Port of Lisbon, an essential operation to ensure the port’s navigability and operational efficiency.

photo courtesy of Dravo

For this project, their crews are working together through a collaboration with Van Oord:

  • TSHD Costa Atlántica, Dravo’s trailing suction hopper dredger, responsible for the excavation, transport and disposal of the dredged material,
  • WID Maas, Van Oord’s water injection dredger that uses low-pressure water jets to fluidize sediments and promote their natural relocation through existing currents.

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