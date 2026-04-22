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Ballycastle dredging wraps up

Dredging
April 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Foyle and Marine Dredging said that the dredging works in Ballycastle are now complete, bringing this phase of the project successfully to a close.

photo courtesy of Foyle and Marine

Progress throughout the program was significantly challenged by adverse weather conditions, particularly in the early stages, which restricted safe access and slowed operations,” Foyle said.

“Despite this, the combined perseverance of both our team and the client ensured that momentum was maintained and the works were ultimately delivered.”

According to Foyle, these dredging operations play a vital role in:

– Ensuring safe and reliable access for harbor users,
– Supporting the growth of local marine and fishing industries,
– Enhancing facilities that underpin the tourism economy in one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic coastal towns.

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