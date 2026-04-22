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Gordon N. Ball wins Belvedere seawall contract

Coastal Erosion
April 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Belvedere City Council, CA, has approved a $3.5 million construction contract to repair the eroding Beach Road seawall.

photo courtesy of cityofbelvedere.org

At its April 13 meeting, the council voted to award the contract to Walnut Creek-based Gordon N. Ball Construction Inc., with work tentatively set to start June 1.

According to The Ark, the project will drive roughly 550 feet of steel sheet piling into the bay side of the existing seawall, from just east of China Cabin to the Main Street intersection, forming a new structural foundation beneath the wall and a physical barrier against further erosion.

Beach erosion has undermined the seawall’s footing over time, causing the wall to rotate and settle and producing visible cracks in both the wall and the adjoining sidewalk.

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