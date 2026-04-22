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Foyle and Marine: Barmouth Project moves ahead

Coastal Protection
April 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Foyle and Marine Dredging said that the Barmouth Piers (Moles) Repair Project is moving ahead, with rock armor installation now underway.

photo courtesy of Foyle and Marine

Following a challenging start to the year, where adverse weather conditions limited safe access to site, it’s great to see works moving forward at pace. The project team has worked hard to regain momentum and transition into this key construction phase,” Foyle said in its latest project update.

Rock is currently being transshipped onto the vessel Stephen James and delivered ashore, where one of their Hitachi ZX490 SLF excavators is placing the armor from the top of the mole.

According to Foyle, this approach allows for safe, controlled placement while maintaining efficiency in a constrained coastal environment.

These repairs are set to reinforce the Moles against decades of tidal pressure and harsh weather, ensuring a safer, stronger, and more resilient future for generations to come, the company concluded.

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