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Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Phillippi Creek Dredge Update, May 2026

VIDEO: Phillippi Creek Dredge Update, May 2026

Dredging
May 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Sarasota County Government has just released the latest video update on the Phillippi Creek Dredge Project.

photo courtesy of Sarasota County

In the video, Sarasota County Stormwater Director, Ben Quartermaine, provides an update on the project as Phase 1 (High-Spot Dredging) reaches substantial completion and additional phases begin moving forward.

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Phase 1 addressed critical areas of sediment buildup between South Tuttle Avenue and South Beneva Road to improve stormwater conveyance and support water quality throughout the Phillippi Creek Basin.

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