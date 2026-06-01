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Beach nourishment project at Avon resumes

Beach Nourishment
June 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The latest beach nourishment project in Avon – a central village on Hatteras Island – resumed yesterday, after a brief interruption caused by mechanical issues with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company’s dredger Liberty Island.

photo courtesy of alewijnse.com

The dredging vessel returned to Dare County on Saturday after undergoing repairs in Norfolk, Virginia, and resumed pumping sand onto the Avon shoreline on Sunday.

As of Sunday, nourishment activities were underway in the area between Pampas Drive and Yucca Street, where crews had initially begun work before the project was temporarily halted.

The project was paused on May 29, after the Liberty Island experienced a mechanical issue shortly after beginning sand placement operations.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company said that it will take approximately 2 weeks to place approximately 375,000 cubic yards of material on the beaches in Avon, weather dependent.

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