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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Damen’s new CSD training simulator in Bangladesh

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Damen’s new CSD training simulator in Bangladesh

Dredging
June 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Dredging has concluded a complete in-house training program on the brand new CSD training simulator at BIWTA in Bangladesh.

phot courtesy of Damen

The training took place at BIWTA’s ‘Dredge Training Institute” where a dozen local dredge masters received two weeks of training and completed many hours of simulated dredging, honing their skills to support safe and efficient dredge operation.

Damen said that the CSD sim offers an immersive experience due to the three 75”screens and the real operators chair.

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