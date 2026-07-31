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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Freja R wraps up coastal protection job in Poland

EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Freja R wraps up coastal protection job in Poland

Capital Dredging
July 31, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has completed coastal protection works at Pogorzelica, Dzwirzyno and Międzywodzie, Poland, on behalf of the Maritime Office in Szczecin.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

Within three weeks, the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Freja R dredged and transported 168,000 m³ sand from winning areas, thereby helping to protect the coastline in areas particularly vulnerable to erosion,” the company said.

For 20 years, Rohde Nielsen A/S has been actively involved in coastal protection works in Poland.

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