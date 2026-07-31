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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Watermaster dredger busy in Barangay Talomo Proper

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Watermaster dredger busy in Barangay Talomo Proper

Capital Dredging
July 31, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Department of Public Works and Highways has started the dredging operations along Talomo River in Barangay Talomo Proper, upon the instructions of Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon who visited and inspected the area on July 29.

photo courtesy of PTV Davao

Apart from dredging, the river dikes will also be upgraded to prevent the occurrence of another major river flooding, Philippine Information Agency Davao Region said.

During his July 28 visit, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has tasked Secretary Dizon to look after flood mitigation measures in Davao City in the aftermath of the July 24 flashflood.

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