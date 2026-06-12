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Home Dredging Today Work on St. Lucie Impoundment Basin completes

Work on St. Lucie Impoundment Basin completes

Beach Nourishment
June 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

As of June 2nd, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has successfully placed approximately 70,000 cubic yards of dredged material at the St. Lucie Impoundment Basin as part of work at the IWW/OWW Crossroads.

photo courtesy of USACE

Prior to dredging, sediments were thoroughly tested to ensure they were compatible with the placement area and met all environmental requirements.

Newly dredged sand and sediment often appear dark gray or black because of trapped moisture, naturally occurring minerals, and fine organic material. As the material is exposed to air and sunlight, it gradually lightens over time through a natural process often called sun bleaching,” USACE said.

Throughout operations, a third party closely monitored water quality and turbidity levels, and all work remained within applicable environmental standards and permit requirements.

According to USACE, projects like this help maintain critical navigation infrastructure while ensuring dredged material is managed responsibly and in accordance with environmental regulations.

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