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Home Dredging Today Ivey announces $87M in RESTORE Act Funding for projects in coastal Alabama

Ivey announces $87M in RESTORE Act Funding for projects in coastal Alabama

Coastal Protection
June 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Governor Kay Ivey said last week that the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (RESTORE Council) approved more than $403 million in funding decisions for restoration efforts spanning the Gulf Coast states.

photo courtesy of Alabama Port Authority

According to Ivey, Alabama will benefit with projects totaling $87 million for restoration activities to address injuries resulting from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. Alabama’s projects are part of the RESTORE Council’s Funded Priorities List (FPL) 4.

Alabama’s coast is one of God’s greatest blessings to our state, and we have a responsibility to protect it,” said Governor Ivey. “These $87 million in restoration projects will strengthen our coastal communities, improve our waterways and preserve the natural beauty and resources that support Alabama jobs, tourism and outdoor recreation.

Alabama Projects Approved by the RESTORE Council:

  • Upper Bay Marsh Beneficial Use Wetland Creation – $24 million,
  • Dauphin Island West End Renourishment and Resilience – $38 million,
  • Grand Batture Island Restoration – $11.95 million,

  • Coastal Alabama Water Quality Program – $9.5 million, etc.

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