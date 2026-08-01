Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Isle of Palms dredging update: Marinex makes steady progress

Isle of Palms dredging update: Marinex makes steady progress

Business development
August 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Isle of Palms said that Marinex is now in its fifth day of dredging and continues to make steady progress, placing approximately 30,000 cubic yards of sand on the beach each day.

photo courtesy of isleofpalms.gov

According to the latest update, crews are currently working in front of the Shipwatch area within a fenced construction zone of approximately 300 yards.

In the coming weeks, several beach access paths near Seascape and Port O’ Call may need to close temporarily while crews remove sandbags and work along sections where the existing beach is too narrow for pedestrians to safely pass around the construction zone,” the City said.

This work is part of the City’s long-term Comprehensive Beach Management Plan. Up to 2.5 million cubic yards of material will be placed along 19,200 linear feet of beach (1.7M in Wild Dunes and 800K on the southern end of the Island.) 

The material will be dredged from an offshore borrow site located around ~2 miles southeast of the Island Pier.

Related News