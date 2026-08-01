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Dredging underway at Beach Haven West Complex

Capital Dredging
August 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) said that a maintenance dredging project of the Beach Haven West Complex located in Harvey Cedars, Stafford, Eagleswood and Long Beach, Ocean County, is underway.

photo courtesy of NJDOT

The $8.4 million dollar project is set to restore the Harvey Cedars, Harvey Cedars 2, Margos, Beach Haven West Mill Creek, Cedar Run and Little Egg channels to their authorized depths.

Last month, NJDOT’s contractor H&L Construction began hydraulic dredging operations that will continue 24 hours, 7 days a week until project completion, which is expected in December 2026.

According to NJDOT, the project will restore the channels to their authorized depths, varying from 5 feet to 8 feet at mean low water to ensure safe navigation and access to channels in Barnegat Bay. All material removed from the channels will be transported via pipeline and placed into Dredged Hole 61.

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