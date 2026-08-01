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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: IHC Equipment extends operational life of TSHD Biesbosch

EXCLUSIVE: IHC Equipment extends operational life of TSHD Biesbosch

Business development
August 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

IHC Equipment recently supported Filia Dredging in bringing the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Biesbosch back into reliable operation by helping assess the existing dredging installation, inspect critical components and provide the historical technical insight needed to make informed decisions.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Throughout the project, Filia Dredging received practical technical guidance through telephone calls, consultations and several visits to the vessel.

Together, we assessed whether a new dredge pump and additional dredging components would be the most cost-effective route to further optimize production capacity,” Royal IHC said.

“The outcome was clear: IHC Equipment’s inspections and analyses showed that the existing dredging installation was still in good condition and capable of delivering the desired performance. For Filia Dredging, this meant that a significant investment could be postponed, while confidence in the vessel’s operational capability was retained.”

The Biesbosch is currently working on her first job in Latvia – the Zvejniekciems Port (Skulte Port) dredging program.

According to Filia, she will be deployed there this summer to dredge multiple harbors.

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