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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul begins Anaklia dredging project

BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul begins Anaklia dredging project

Business development
August 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging works have officially started at Anaklia Deep Sea Port in Georgia, marked by the arrival of the first dredging vessel Tristao Da Cunha into the maritime aquatory of the future port.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

Under the development plan, the seabed in the Anaklia marine area will be deepened to 17.5m, followed by the construction of a 1,380m breakwater.

The project is being executed by Jan De Nul N.V. – a member of the industry’s “Big Four” – in collaboration with Georgian partners.

The Georgian government is developing the Anaklia port utilising the globally established “landlord” model. This approach enables the state to partner concurrently with multiple international states and companies to optimize cargo attraction and operational efficiency.

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