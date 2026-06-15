Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on Tanjung Kepah Mangrove Action Project (VIDEO)

Spotlight on Tanjung Kepah Mangrove Action Project (VIDEO)

Coastal Protection
June 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Wetlands International Malaysia has just released a video named ‘The Building with Nature: Tanjung Kepah Mangrove Action Project (TKMAP)’, highlighting how working with nature can create lasting benefits for both people and the environment.

photo courtesy of Wetlands International Malaysia

Over the years, the project transformed a vulnerable stretch of coastline through the installation of a Bamboo Wave Screen, mangrove rehabilitation efforts, and active community participation. Together, these interventions have reduced wave energy, improved coastal conditions for mangrove growth, and strengthened local capacity to safeguard natural resources.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.


View on Youtube.

Related News