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Boskalis raises the bar in Togo

Breakwater Repair
June 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Invest International said that the coastal protection works in Togo have reached a major milestone, with construction now in its final stage and impact already clearly visible along one of West Africa’s most vulnerable shorelines.

photo courtesy of Invest International

Implemented by Boskalis and co-financed by Invest International, the project is part of the West Africa Coastal Areas Management Program (WACA Togo) and builds on earlier phases that combined engineered structures with nature-based solutions to strengthen resilience to accelerating erosion.

The project entails the construction of 26 groynes in conjunction with a beach replenishment program over several coastal segments covering in total about eleven kilometers.

Along Togo’s 56-kilometer coastline, home to nearly two million people and critical infrastructure, the project helps to:

• Protect homes, businesses and key economic zones,
• Preserve livelihoods in fishing and agriculture,
• Maintain access to coastal land, and
• Strengthen long-term climate resilience.

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