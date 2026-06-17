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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: DEME nabs Ramayapatnam dredging deal

EXCLUSIVE: DEME nabs Ramayapatnam dredging deal

Capital Dredging
June 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME has been awarded a contract by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) to carry out capital deepening works for the development of Ramayapatnam Port, a deep-sea greenfield port located in Andhra Pradesh, India.

photo courtesy of DEME

Under the contract, DEME will execute the capital deepening of the entire harbor basin, including the turning circle and four berth pockets.

Ramayapatnam Port, currently under development on the eastern coast of India in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, is strategically located along the Bay of Bengal and is set to become a key maritime gateway supporting regional trade and industrial growth.

Designed as a deep-sea port, the facility will be capable of accommodating large cargo vessels, with a draft depth of approximately 15.5 meters, enabling the handling of Panamax-class ships and enhancing logistical efficiency for the surrounding hinterland.

The dredging activities will be carried out using a cutter suction dredger. According to DEME, the dredged material will be pumped onshore and used for reclamation purposes, contributing to the construction of the port platform and associated infrastructure

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