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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Sweden’s largest dredging project on the way

EXCLUSIVE: Sweden’s largest dredging project on the way

Business development
June 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Swedish Maritime Administration and the Port of Luleå have awarded the Malmporten Project dredging contract. Malmporten Dredging Contractors has been selected as the contractor in the joint procurement process for the dredging works. The award means that Sweden’s largest dredging project is expected to continue in spring 2027.

photo courtesy of Luleå Hamn

The Malmporten Project comprises approximately 14 million cubic metres of dredged material in total.

With a contractor now selected and an optimized fairway design in place, we have established a solid foundation for implementation. This gives us strong conditions to deliver the increased capacity that industry and the region need to support continued development and the green transition,” said Thomas Nord, Head of Unit at the Swedish Maritime Administration.

The parties plan to sign the contract from June 30, 2026, provided that the award decision is not subject to legal review. The goal is for dredging operations to begin in spring 2027 and continue during the ice-free seasons of 2027–2029. The contract work is scheduled to be completed no later than August 15, 2030.

The contract jointly signed by the Swedish Maritime Administration and the Port of Luleå has a total value of approximately SEK 5.7 billion ($607 million).

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