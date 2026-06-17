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Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul, Boskalis, DEME and Aertssen work together on Ghent reservoir project

Jan De Nul, Boskalis, DEME and Aertssen work together on Ghent reservoir project

Business development
June 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Near Ghent, Jan De Nul is renovating a drinking water reservoir with a capacity of 6.4 billion liters.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

The company is carrying out this project on behalf of De Watergroep, together with its partners Aertssen Group, DEME Group and Boskalis.

After 50 years, the reservoir needed a thorough renovation.

Together with our partners, we replace the foil at the bottom of the reservoir to make it 100% watertight again and remove phosphate-rich sludge. We also install 60 kilometers of cables under the foil to quickly detect potential leaks. During the works, we reuse as many materials as possible to limit the impact of transport on the environment,” Jan De Nul said.

The works are expected to be finalized by the end of this year. The reservoir is planned to be back in operation by mid-2027.

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