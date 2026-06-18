Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Butuanon River dredging kicks off

Butuanon River dredging kicks off

Flood Mitigation
June 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Mandaue City Government launched the clean-up of the Butuanon River in Barangay Umapad yesterday, marking the start of a major effort to restore one of the city’s key waterways.

photo courtesy of DPWH Region 7 - Central Visayas

The project will cover a four-kilometer stretch of the river, where cleaning, desilting, and dredging operations will be carried out to remove accumulated waste and sediment.

Flood control cannot be solved by dredging alone. It requires continuous maintenance, proper waste disposal, better drainage systems, and the cooperation of every Mandauehanon. But this project is an important step toward a cleaner, safer, and more resilient Mandaue,” said Mayor Jonkie Ouano.

According to the City officials, this initiative aims to improve the river’s water flow and drainage capacity, which are expected to help lessen the risk of flooding in nearby communities, especially during heavy rains.

Related News