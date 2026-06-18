Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Rohde Nielsen completes Soulac-sur-Mer dredging job

Rohde Nielsen completes Soulac-sur-Mer dredging job

Coastal Protection
June 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has successfully completed coastal protection works at Soulac-sur-Mer, France, addressing severe shoreline erosion along the southern coastline.

Photo credit: Sébastien Filatreau, Paola Simonnet, Delphine Trentacosta

According to the company, 200.000 m³ of sand from the maintenance dredging of the port access channel in the Gironde estuary was reused for coastal protection, strengthening coastal resilience and nourishing vulnerable beach areas.

Photo credit: Sébastien Filatreau, Paola Simonnet, Delphine Trentacosta

The works were carried out by Rohde’s Hybrid Ultra Low Emission Vessels, Ask R and Embla R, within a tight one-month timeframe, requiring detailed planning and close coordination due to long pumping distances, operational restrictions, and strict environmental considerations.

Related News