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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: DCI wraps up rock dredging at Jawaharlal Nehru Port

EXCLUSIVE: DCI wraps up rock dredging at Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Business development
June 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has successfully completed a technically challenging rock dredging project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

photo courtesy of DCI

The project held significant strategic importance for JNPA as the rock dredging works had remained incomplete for a considerable period and were critical for achieving and maintaining the required navigational draft required for seamless port operations,” DCI said.

“The successful completion of the project has enabled JNPA and its terminal operator to maintain the desired depth for vessel navigation, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, improving port productivity, and ensuring uninterrupted business activities.”

photo courtesy of DCI

This project involved execution at an operational brownfield berth, requiring the berth to be taken over, worked upon, and handed back within a compressed timeframe. Also, the assignment included dismantling and refitting of sixteen berth fenders, which added significant complexity to project execution.

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