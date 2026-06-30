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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis wraps up major coastal protection job in Togo

EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis wraps up major coastal protection job in Togo

Breakwater Repair
June 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis has successfully completed a major coastal protection project in Togo.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

For two months, the two trailing suction hopper dredgers Shoreway and Causeway, worked tirelessly to move nearly 1.25 million cubic meters of sand to reinforce the coastline. In addition, 22 new protective groynes were built to retain sand and limit erosion. Four more will be added soon,” Boskalis said.

This project is part of the WACA- West Africa Coastal Areas Management program, implemented by the Togolese government through the Ministry of the Environment, Forest Resources, Coastal Protection, and Climate Change.

According to Boskalis, this initiative is supported by AFD, Invest International (the Netherlands), and the World Bank. The objective is clear: to protect coastal communities from the effects of climate change and the severe erosion that threatens their homes every year.

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