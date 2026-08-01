Back to overview
Home Dredging Today GLDD’s dredger Liberty Island kicks off Buxton beach nourishment

GLDD’s dredger Liberty Island kicks off Buxton beach nourishment

Business development
August 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The dredger Liberty Island arrived in Buxton on the evening of Thursday, July 30, and began pumping sand onto the beach on Friday, July 31, marking the start of construction for the Buxton beach nourishment project.

photo courtesy of darenc.gov

The contractor, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD), began pumping sand in the middle of the project area, near Ocean Drive, and is expected to progress north.

Once pumping within the northern portion of the Buxton project area is complete, crews will begin working south from Ocean Drive until they finish with the southern taper. The fill direction is subject to change based on weather conditions and the borrow area being dredged,” Dare County said.

GLDD added that a second dredger is expected to arrive in Dare County in mid-August to assist with the project. With the addition of the second dredger, the project is expected to remain on schedule for completion by September 30, 2026, the company said.

Approximately 2 million cubic yards of sand will be placed along Buxton’s oceanfront beaches from the Haulover Day Use Area to just south of the Buxton Beach Access over an estimated 95-day construction period, depending on weather and ocean conditions.

Related News