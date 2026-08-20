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BESIX delivers another 250m of new quay wall in Navegantes

Business development
August 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

After already delivering 490 meters last year, BESIX teams in Portonave have just delivered another 250 meters of new quay wall in Navegantes, Brazil.

photo courtesy of BESIX

This milestone supports the port’s expansion, helps prepare it for future growth, and strengthens its role as a key gateway for Brazil’s container traffic, BESIX said.

Works, started in 2024, comprised the construction of a new quay wall in the same location as the existing structure while keeping the port fully operational.

In October 2025, BESIX delivered the first 450 meters of the newly constructed quay wall, marking the end of the project’s first phase. In just two days, the relocation of six ship-to-shore cranes was completed, enabling the first ultra-large container vessels to berth at the upgraded facility.

740 meters delivered. Only 245 left to go,” BESIX concluded.

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