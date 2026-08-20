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Higgins urges Trump to direct USACE action on Vermilion River

Capital Dredging
August 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump, urging him to direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to execute spot dredging of the Vermilion River, a statutorily authorized project since 1956.

photo courtesy of Congressman Clay Higgins fb

Congressman Higgins said: “In October 2025, my office delivered a white paper to Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought outlining reforms to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Civil Works mission to improve the efficiency and execution of federal construction efforts. The history of the Vermilion River in Louisiana’s 3rd District demonstrates why these reforms are necessary.”

“After I delivered my white paper, the Corps approached my office with its ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork Initiative.’ This initiative was largely informed from my white paper. I personally met with Assistant Secretary Telle where a shared vision of execution on delayed projects and the necessity of spot dredging the Vermilion River was discussed.” 

Dr. Ramesh Kolluru, President of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, also submitted a letter to the President in support of moving the project.

He said: “Given the importance of the Vermilion River and its watershed to our region, I support Congressman Clay Higgins and the Lafayette Consolidated Government in their request that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers address the dredging needs of the Vermilion River.”

“I also encourage continued federal, state, local, and regional collaboration to evaluate and advance other flood-mitigation opportunities as part of a comprehensive strategy to support a healthy, functional, and resilient Vermilion River and watershed.” 

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