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Home Dredging Today Half-Year Results 2026: Boskalis delivers solid performance

Half-Year Results 2026: Boskalis delivers solid performance

Business development
August 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal Boskalis concluded the first half of 2026 with a solid performance in a market environment characterized by geopolitical uncertainty and a lackluster investment appetite on the part of clients in several regions to award projects.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Revenue amounted to EUR 1.90 billion, a decrease compared to the exceptionally strong first half of 2025 (H1 2025: EUR 2.35 billion).

In Dredging & Inland Infra, the main contribution came from a broad range of projects in the Far East, coastal protection work in Africa, several large projects in Western Europe and a substantial portfolio of activities in the domestic Dutch market.

The overall performance was affected by lower utilization of the dredging fleet, mainly as a result of disruptions related to the situation in the Middle East and delays in the award of new projects.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 553 million (H1 2025: EUR 748 million), while the net profit was EUR 275 million (H1 2025: EUR 426 million).

The order book stood at EUR 6.8 billion at the end of June 2026. Although slightly below the level at year-end 2025, the order book provides a solid foundation for the remainder of 2026, Boskalis concluded.

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