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EXCLUSIVE: Karachi Port Trust awards dredging contract to NDMS

Business development
August 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has awarded a contract to National Dredging and Marine Services (NDMS) to begin dredging operations at Karachi Port.

photo courtesy of Karachi Port Trust.official fb

NDMS is a joint initiative of the National Logistics Corporation (NLC), Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port, established in line with the approved recommendations of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Maritime Reforms to build national capacity in dredging.

The dredging program is set to increase the depth of the Approach Channel, Tippu Sultan Channel and South Wharf.

According to KPT, this will enable the arrival and berthing of deep-draft vessels at Karachi Port, thereby reducing freight and the cost of goods.

photo courtesy of Karachi Port Trust.official fb

The mega project will also significantly contribute to the development of Pakistan’s indigenous dredging capability by investing in NDMS and strengthening the blue economy, KPT concluded.

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