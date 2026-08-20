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Nauplius Workboats: New DMC 1450 hits the water

Business development
August 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Nauplius Workboats said that their new Delta Multi Craft (DMC) 1450 has officially been launched.

photo courtesy of Nauplius Workboats

Built for their strategic partner Royal IHC, the DMC 1450 will soon begin her next chapter, supporting dredging operations in the Middle East.

The DMC1450 with it’s length of 14.5 meter and a breadth of 6 meters is a true all-rounder, capable of performing a wide range of dredging support activities in shallow inland waters,” Nauplius said.

“From pushing and towing to buoy and anchor handling, and the transport of fuel, goods, and personnel, this vessel is built to handle tough conditions.”

According to Nauplius, Royal IHC has sold this multi-purpose, heavy-duty workboat, together with a Beaver dredger, to a client in the Middle East.

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