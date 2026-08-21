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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: DEME, Jan De Nul install final caisson for world’s first artificial energy island

BREAKING NEWS: DEME, Jan De Nul install final caisson for world’s first artificial energy island

Business development
August 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

With the successful installation of the 23rd and final caisson by TM Edison, the consortium including DEME, the foundation works for the Princess Elisabeth Island are now complete. DEME is executing this project for Elia as part of TM EDISON, together with Jan De Nul.

photo courtesy of DEME

The 23 concrete caissons, each weighing around 22,000 tons, form the protective outer ring of the world’s first artificial energy island. Built in Vlissingen and transported offshore for installation, the caissons represent one of the most complex phases of this pioneering project.

The island is built to connect Belgium’s second offshore wind zone to the mainland grid and enable potential interconnections with the UK.

Also, the project incorporates nature-inclusive solutions. Around the island, specially designed rock structures seeded with young oysters have been installed to support the development of new reefs and enhance marine biodiversity.

With the caisson installation completed, the project now moves into its next phase, as the island is gradually filled with sand and prepared for the future electrical infrastructure that will help deliver offshore renewable energy to homes and businesses.

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