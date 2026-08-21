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Home Dredging Today Governor Ivey: $5M in GoMESA funding for Upper Mobile Bay Wetlands Creation

Governor Ivey: $5M in GoMESA funding for Upper Mobile Bay Wetlands Creation

Business development
August 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced more than $52 million for 21 projects in Coastal Alabama supported by funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GoMESA). This includes $5 million in GoMESA funding to the Alabama Port Authority’s Upper Mobile Bay Wetlands Creation Project. 

photo courtesy of Alabama Port Authority

According to Alabama Port Authority, this will build on the recent allocation from the RESTORE Council for construction of the project’s first 100 acres.

Berth dredging is essential to continued operations at the Port of Mobile, and this project will allow us to put that dredged material to beneficial use – creating new critical habitat for wildlife, improving water quality and making Mobile Bay more resilient,” the Authority said.

GoMESA provides funding for the four Gulf Producing States and their eligible coastal political subdivisions to share 37.5 percent of the qualified revenues from Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas leases issued since December 20, 2006.

With approval from the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) administers the funds.

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