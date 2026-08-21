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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Albatros gears up for Wellington job

PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Albatros gears up for Wellington job

Capital Dredging
August 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

From Sunday, 23 August, the Dutch Dredging’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Albatros will be carrying out dredging work within the Greater Wellington harbor in New Zealand.

photo courtesy of Greater Wellington

This work is being done to remove mounds of sand that have built up over time so that large commercial ships can navigate the harbor safely.

Dredging operations will take place between Falcon Shoal and Hinds Point.

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