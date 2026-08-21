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TSHD Riverflow arrives in Vancouver

Business development
August 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Departing in spring 2026 from the Van Oord yard in Moerdijk under Redwise management and with Redwise crew, the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Riverflow Spirit (formerly Volvox Atalanta) successfully completed her delivery voyage to Vancouver.

photo courtesy of Redwise

Under the leadership of one of our most experienced Captains, together with our best Chief Engineer and the full crew with the continuous support of the Redwise Operations team ashore, the voyage was carefully planned and executed safely,” Redwise said.

Following a thorough reactivation led by Van Oord, the dredger embarked in shining new colors on a voyage of more than 9,500 nautical miles across a rough Bay of Biscay, the North Atlantic through the Panama Canal and onwards along the Pacific coasts of Central and North America, to her new home port, Vancouver.

With her voyage complete, she is ready to continue supporting the dredging activities that help maintain safe and efficient access to Canadian ports and waterways for many years to come, Redwise concluded.

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