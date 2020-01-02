Readers’ Choice: Dredging News That Marked 2019

With the 2019 dredging season now behind us, Dredging Today presents a recap of the most popular stories from the past year.

 

Colombo Port City Land Reclamation Project Complete

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has completed the majority of dredging and land reclamation works for the Sri Lanka’s Colombo Port City Project.

 

$1.36 Billion Ghasha Contract for NMDC

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a $1.36 billion dredging, land reclamation and marine construction contract to the UAE’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) for the construction of the Ghasha Concession Artificial Islands.

 

Royal IHC Lays Keel for DEME’s TSHD Meuse River

DEME Group, an international group of specialized companies involved in complex marine engineering works, today marked an important milestone in the construction of their new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River.

 

DEME Bags Elbe Deepening Contract

DEME, an international group of specialized companies involved in complex marine engineering works, has won a major contract to carry out the deepening of the Elbe fairway in Germany.

 

Damen to Build New Dredger for Hanson

Damen Shipyards Group and Hanson Aggregates Marine signed a contract earlier this month for construction of a Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500.

 

Jan De Nul Reveals Ambitious CO₂ Reduction Targets

Jan De Nul Group has revealed its commitment to reduce CO₂ emissions by 15% a year during maintenance dredging works at the Nieuwpoort coastal marina.

 

Van Oord Orders New Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger

Van Oord, an international contractor specializing in dredging, marine engineering and offshore projects, will use the option of ordering a third trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) at Keppel FELS Limited.

 

Construction of CSD General MacArthur Progressing Swiftly

Callan Marine Ltd. from Galveston (Texas) announced today that the construction of their new cutter suction dredger (CSD) General MacArthur is moving along swiftly and right on schedule.

 

Boskalis Wraps Up Port Adelaide Outer Harbor Dredging

Dredging for the Outer Harbor Channel Widening Project at Port Adelaide was successfully completed within the anticipated schedule of June to September 2019, Flinders Ports Pty Limited reports.

 

GLDD Announces Receipt of $178M in Awarded Work

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) announced today the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $178 million.

 

