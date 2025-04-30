Keynote speaker announced for WODCON XXIV

Back to overview
Dredging
April 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has announced the opening keynote speaker for the 24th World Dredging Congress & Exposition (“WODCON XXIV”).

Photo courtesy of USACE

The keynote speaker for WODCON XXIV will be Major General Jason E. Kelly, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

We are honored to have Major General Kelly open the 24th World Dredging Congress and Exposition. WEDA’s partnership and work with the Army Corps of Engineers is foundational to WEDA’s mission to raise industry standards and provide better value to its end users,” said WEDA President Matt Binsfeld, President and CEO of J.F. Brennan Company. “Major General Kelly’s remarks to our members will reinforce the importance of WEDA and the dredge and marine construction industry’s responsibility to help the Corps deliver its infrastructure mission.”

Major General Kelly’s opening keynote address will take place Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

WODCON XXIV will be held June 23-27, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. The theme of the conference is “Dredging Towards a More Resilient Future”.

