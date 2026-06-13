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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE from Dubai: Jan De Nul’s duo creates new land at Palm Jebel Ali

EXCLUSIVE from Dubai: Jan De Nul’s duo creates new land at Palm Jebel Ali

Coastal Protection
June 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Marine works on Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai, conducted by Jan De Nul Group’s giant trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Charles Darwin and Alexander von Humboldt, are moving forward according to schedule.

photo courtesy of Sanil Sebastian LinkedIn

In August 2024, Jan De Nul Group signed the contract with Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, to complete marine works on Palm Jebel Ali. The island will ultimately span 13.4 kilometers, featuring 16 fronds and 91 kilometers of beachfront.

photo courtesy of Sanil Sebastian LinkedIn

According to Nakheel, these works will support the construction of villas on Palm Jebel Ali. The entire scope of marine works is expected to be completed in just over two years. 

Jan De Nul’s assignment involves:

  • additional land reclamation,
  • beach levelling, and
  • preparing the soil for constructing buildings.

When finished, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali will have required a total of some 200 million cubic metres of sand.

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