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Home Dredging Today Weber announces $100M for Sabine-Neches Waterway construction project

Weber announces $100M for Sabine-Neches Waterway construction project

Dredging
May 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Texas Representative Randy Weber has announced more than $120 million in funding victories for Texas’ 14th Congressional District in the Fiscal Year 2027 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act following passage out of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water. 

photo courtesy of Orion Marine

The bill includes critical funding for Texas Gulf Coast priorities championed by Weber, including the Sabine-Neches Waterway, the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Study, and the Galveston Harbor and Channel.

Texas’ 14th District is the district that powers America, and these investments are proof that the work happening on the Texas Gulf Coast matters to every single American,” said Rep. Weber. “Our ports, waterways, and energy infrastructure keep this country moving. From producing the fuel that powers our military to moving commerce through some of the nation’s busiest waterways, Southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast are essential to America’s economic strength and national security.”

Included in the FY27 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act:

  • $100 million for the Sabine-Neches Waterway construction project, continuing progress on the deepening and expansion of one of the nation’s most important waterways for energy production and exports,
  • $12.7 million for Galveston Harbor and Channel operations and maintenance, supporting dredging and navigation improvements for one of the busiest entrance channels in the United States,
  • $9.2 million for the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Study (locally known as the Ike Dike Project), helping advance long-term coastal storm protection efforts along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The legislation will now advance to the full House Appropriations Committee before it heads to the U.S. House Floor.

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